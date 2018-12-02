Rutgers is 9-64 in Big Ten regular-season play since joining the conference in 2014, but two of those victories have come over UW. … The Scarlet Knights rank 18th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but 252nd in adjusted offensive efficiency. They’re last in the Big Ten in free throw shooting at 57.5 percent. … Rutgers is averaging 13.1 offensive rebounds per game, which is tied for second in the Big Ten.
Most Popular
-
Tom Oates: Like the Wisconsin basketball team, the Badgers football program will bounce back from a down year
-
On his 35th birthday, Aaron Rodgers faces his ‘football mortality,’ past ‘wasted opportunities’
-
Badgers 8, Nittany Lions 5: Wrapup and three stars from Wisconsin's victory over No. 6 Penn State
-
Lame-duck session snubs state voters
-
Let's Eat: New owners at Roxbury Bar and Grill trade tradition for game day crowds
Recommended
promotion
At Madison.com, we strive to make it easier for you to get news on your terms. In this spirit, we are releasing a Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ to help you keep up on the news you care about most.