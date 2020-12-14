YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Ramblers have gone 40-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference over the past three seasons. … Cameron Krutwig started and Lucas Williamson (above) came off the bench as freshmen when Loyola-Chicago made a run to the 2018 Final Four as a No. 11 seed. … Marquise Kennedy has 10 assists and only one turnover in 53 minutes. … Loyola-Chicago has shot 41.3% from 3-point range through its first three games. It’s shooting 54.9% overall from the field but only 62.5% from the free throw line.