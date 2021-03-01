YOU SHOULD KNOW

Jaden Ivey (above) had 14 points, five rebounds, four blocks and three steals in a 73-52 win at Penn State last Friday night. He’s averaging 12.3 points in eight games since entering the starting lineup. … Sasha Stefanovic is shooting 42.3% from 3-point range. … Eric Hunter, who was sidelined to start the season due to a leg injury, leads the Boilermakers with 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He’s shooting 90.2% from the free throw line.