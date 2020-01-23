YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Michigan State - Purdue

The Boilers have lost four of their past five games, with the only victory being a 71-42 rout of Michigan State (above) on Jan. 12. … Purdue’s 79-62 loss to Illinois on Tuesday night ended its 15-game home winning streak in Big Ten play. The Boilers hadn’t lost a conference game at Mackey Arena since a 64-63 setback on Feb. 7, 2018. … Purdue has beaten UW three consecutive times at home, with an average margin of victory of 14.7 points. … The Boilers are last in the Big Ten in adjusted offensive efficiency in conference games.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics