YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin Northwestern

UW has lost two in a row in the series after beating Illinois 15 consecutive times. The Badgers went 4 of 24 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 46-19 in a 75-60 loss at Illinois on Feb. 6. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in a 68-51 win at Northwestern on Sunday. He was 6 of 31 from beyond the arc over his previous six games.

