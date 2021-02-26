YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has lost two in a row in the series after beating Illinois 15 consecutive times. The Badgers went 4 of 24 from 3-point range and were outrebounded 46-19 in a 75-60 loss at Illinois on Feb. 6. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) was 3 of 4 from 3-point range in a 68-51 win at Northwestern on Sunday. He was 6 of 31 from beyond the arc over his previous six games.
