Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Kent Dernbach (above) led the Eagles to their second NCAA Division III tournament appearance ever last season. They dropped an 80-66 decision to St. Thomas (Minn.) in the opening round. … UW-La Crosse lost its top three scorers from last season, including All-WIAC first-team selections Ben Meinholz and Brendon Manning. … Austin Westra was a WBCA Division 2 first-team all-state selection after averaging 17.3 points last season at DeForest. … Sean Suchomel, a Sun Prairie native, averaged 10.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season at Madison College.