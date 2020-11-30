YOU SHOULD KNOW

 Skip to main content
UW-Green Bay guard Josh Jefferson

PJ Pipes, Amari Davis and Josh Jefferson (above) combined for 47 of the team’s 66 shot attempts in a 99-69 loss at Minnesota to open the season. … UWGB went 3 of 16 from 3-point range in the opener. … The Phoenix were 18 of 21 from the free throw line against the Golden Gophers, with Davis and Jefferson a combined 13 of 15. … Terrance Thompson played with UW siblings Jonathan and Jordan Davis at La Crosse Central. … Freshman guard Colin Schaefer, a former Sun Prairie standout, made his collegiate debut against Minnesota.

