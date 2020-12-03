YOU SHOULD KNOW

Marquette committed 24 turnovers in the loss to Oklahoma State. … Theo John (above) leads the Golden Eagles with 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game. … Jamal Cain has 11 offensive rebounds through three games. Marquette averages over 13 offensive boards per game as a team. … D.J. Carton, a transfer from Ohio State who was heavily recruited by UW, is 2 of 11 from 3-point range and has a team-high nine turnovers. He leads the Golden Eagles with six steals. … Koby McEwen is 7 of 18 from 3-point range and has attempted a team-high 19 free throws.