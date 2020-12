The Badgers are No. 3 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, per KenPom. … Brad Davison (above) has averaged 16.3 points and shot 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range over the past four games after averaging 6.3 points and shooting 36% (5 of 14) in the first four games of the season. … The Badgers were plus-26 in Davis’ 24 minutes against Nebraska. … Aleem Ford finished with 13 points and a season-high eight rebounds against the Cornhuskers.