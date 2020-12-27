YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 5-4 vs. Maryland since the Terrapins entered the Big Ten in 2014-15. Brad Davison (above) made a 3-pointer with 9.1 seconds left — following a hustle play that led to a turnover on the other end of the court — in the Badgers’ 56-54 win over Maryland at the Kohl Center last season. … Davison has only four turnovers in 243 minutes played this season and is shooting 43.6% from 3-point range and 88.2% from the foul line.