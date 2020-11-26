 Skip to main content
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nate Reuvers - UW vs. Eastern Illinois

UW’s starting lineup features five seniors for the first time since late in the 2000-01 season, when the Badgers opened with Mike Kelley, Roy Boone, Maurice Linton, Andy Kowske and Mark Vershaw. …  Nate Reuvers (above) finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks vs. Eastern Illinois. In two career games against the Panthers, he tallied 32 points, 23 rebounds and 14 blocks. … Tyler Wahl’s nine points in the opener were a career high. He was 5 of 6 from the free throw line after going 7 of 18 last season as a freshman.

