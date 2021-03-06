 Skip to main content
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

D'Mitrik Trice - Wisconsin Purdue

UW went 8 of 36 on 2-point shots, including 5 of 16 at the rim, in a 77-62 home loss to the Hawkeyes on Feb. 18. … D'Mitrik Trice (above), who has 234 made 3-pointers in his career, is one shy of tying Ben Brust for second all-time at UW. … The Badgers have the second-lowest turnover percentage in the nation (13.3), trailing only Iowa (13.2).

