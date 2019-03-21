Dana Altman

Dana Altman (above) is one of six active coaches in NCAA Division I who have posted a winning record in each of the past 22 seasons. The other five: Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Tom Izzo, Bill Self and Mike Krzyzewski. … Payton Pritchard is shooting 84.3 percent from the free throw line. … Kenny Wooten has had at least four blocks in seven games this season and matched a career high with seven against Stanford on Feb. 10.

