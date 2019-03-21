Dana Altman (above) is one of six active coaches in NCAA Division I who have posted a winning record in each of the past 22 seasons. The other five: Roy Williams, Jim Boeheim, Tom Izzo, Bill Self and Mike Krzyzewski. … Payton Pritchard is shooting 84.3 percent from the free throw line. … Kenny Wooten has had at least four blocks in seven games this season and matched a career high with seven against Stanford on Feb. 10.
Most Popular
-
Old Sacred Feather building covered in black paint in violation of city rules
-
Portillo's dogs, beef, ribs and shakes are worth the wait
-
UW men's basketball wing Kobe King starting to assert himself
-
'We're all sad': Alt n' Bach's closing after almost 44 years
-
Departure of Randall Cobb and Clay Matthews leaves Packers with voids to fill
Recommended
promotion
Our Facebook Messenger ‘bot’ helps you keep up on the news.
promotiontopical
The Beer Baron has set the brackets for 2018. Check out his seeds, study the match-ups, and vote for your favorites!