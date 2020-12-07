YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has won its only two meetings with Rhode Island. The Badgers beat the Rams 65-59 on the road during the 1998-99 season and 66-43 at the Kohl Center the following year. … The Badgers are averaging 17.8 fouls per game and were called for 22 against Marquette. Nate Reuvers (above) has 13 fouls through four games. … Brad Davison fouled out in 18 minutes during UW’s first defeat of the season. In two career games at the Fiserv Forum, Davison was 0 of 7 overall and 0 of 6 from 3-point range.