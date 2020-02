UW set a program record with 18 made 3-pointers in its 82-68 win over visiting Nebraska on Jan. 21. Brad Davison (above) made four 3s and finished with a team-high 14 points, while D'Mitrik Trice produced 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. … Micah Potter made his first career start at UW in the win over Ohio State, finishing with nine points, five rebounds and two blocks in 24 minutes.