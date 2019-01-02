Former Badgers assistant Rob Jeter is in his first season on Richard Pitino’s staff. … Gabe Kalscheur, whose grandparents live in Waunakee, is shooting 38.4 percent from 3-point range (28 of 73). His teammates are a combined 42 of 156 (26.9 percent). … Minnesota ranks 11th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage, per KenPom. Jordan Murphy and Daniel Oturu combine for 7.2 per game. … Murphy and Amir Coffey combine to average 15 free throw attempts per game. … Brock Stull is a graduate transfer from UW-Milwaukee.