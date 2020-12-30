YOU SHOULD KNOW

Liam Robbins (above), a transfer from Drake, leads the Gophers with 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game. … Brandon Johnson, a transfer from Western Michigan, is shooting 47.8% from 3-point range. He went 8-for-9 from beyond the arc in a 102-95 overtime win over Iowa on Dec. 25. … Minnesota is playing on the road for only the second time this season. It dropped a 92-65 decision at Illinois on Dec. 15.