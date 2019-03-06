D'Mitrik Trice

Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice had 20 points in the Badgers' 72-66 win over the Hawkeyes on Nov. 30 in Iowa. 

D'Mitrik Trice scored 20 points in UW’s 72-66 win at Iowa on Nov. 30, including a clutch 3-pointer in the final minute after the Hawkeyes had pulled to within two. … Brevin Pritzl had 12 points in the first meeting with Iowa, including a 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining that gave the Badgers, who trailed by as many as eight points in the second half, the lead for good. … UW was whistled for 24 fouls the first time around against Iowa, and Ethan Happ fouled out of the game.

