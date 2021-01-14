YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 0-3 at the RAC since the Scarlet Knights joined the Big Ten, losing 67-62 in 2014-15, 64-60 in 2017-18 and 72-65 last season. … D'Mitrik Trice (above) is averaging 22.0 points and has gone 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the Badgers’ three road games this season. … Tyler Wahl has made three 3-pointers over the past two games after making three over the previous 23 games dating to last season. … Nate Reuvers is 0 of 8 from beyond the arc in Big Ten play after going 9 of 18 in non-conference games.