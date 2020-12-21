 Skip to main content
YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nebraska guard Dalano Banton

Dalano Banton (above) leads the Cornhuskers with 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game. He recorded a triple-double (13 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in a 110-64 win over NAIA Doane College last Thursday. Banton nearly accomplished that feat against the Badgers while playing at Western Kentucky, going for eight points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists two seasons ago. … Trey Lakes, a transfer from Division II University of Indianapolis, made his debut against Doane and went 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

