Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Junior forward Micah Potter (above left) isn’t allowed to play against outside competition — even in exhibition games — until the end of first semester. The NCAA denied a waiver filed on Potter’s behalf by UW to make him eligible at the start of the season, but UW has asked the organization to reconsider that decision. … According to UW, Kobe King attempted 15 free throws in a closed scrimmage against Iowa State last weekend. … Trevor Anderson isn’t back to 100 percent after missing most of last season with a torn ACL in his right knee.