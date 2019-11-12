Register for more free articles
Nate Reuvers (above) finished with 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and a program-record tying nine blocks vs. Eastern Illinois. He fell one block short of becoming the first Big Ten player to post a triple-double with at least 10 blocks since Penn State’s Calvin Booth had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Dayton on March 16, 1998. … The Badgers have 15 assists and 25 turnovers through two games. … Kobe King, who had a career-high 18 points against Eastern Illinois, is questionable for this game after injuring his left ankle in practice Monday.