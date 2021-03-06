YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Hawkeyes are 7-1 since a 67-65 loss at Indiana on Feb. 7. … Luka Garza (above) scored 30 points in the first meeting with UW. He’s been held to single digits only twice in 57 games over the past two seasons. … Joe Wieskamp is shooting 48.5% from 3-point range (49 of 101) in Big Ten play. … Iowa’s point total against Nebraska was its highest in a Big Ten game since a 116-77 win over Northwestern on Feb. 8, 1995.