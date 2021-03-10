YOU SHOULD KNOW

 Skip to main content
Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington

Penn State split two meetings with UW this season, winning 81-71 in State College on Jan. 30 and losing 72-56 in Madison three days later. … John Harrar had 14 rebounds against Nebraska. He averages 3.8 offensive rebounds per game and had four against the Cornhuskers. … Izaiah Brockington (above) scored all 14 of his points in the second half against Nebraska. He went 8 of 8 from the free throw line.

