YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

Nate Reuvers - Wisconsin Minnesota

The Badgers have won four consecutive games at Williams Arena since an 81-68 setback on Jan. 22, 2014. UW was won nine of 10 overall in the series. … Nate Reuvers (above) had nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in UW’s 56-51 win at Minnesota last season. … The Badgers averaged 1.30 points per possession in the first half against Michigan State and 0.64 after halftime.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics