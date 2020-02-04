YOU SHOULD KNOW

The Badgers have won four consecutive games at Williams Arena since an 81-68 setback on Jan. 22, 2014. UW was won nine of 10 overall in the series. … Nate Reuvers (above) had nine points, eight rebounds and seven blocks in UW’s 56-51 win at Minnesota last season. … The Badgers averaged 1.30 points per possession in the first half against Michigan State and 0.64 after halftime.