YOU SHOULD KNOW

Alando Tucker - UW vs. Iowa 2005

UW and Iowa haven’t meet in the Big Ten tournament since 2005, when Alando Tucker (right) banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Badgers to a 59-56 win over the Hawkeyes in a semifinal. … D'Mitrik Trice matched his career high with nine assists against Penn State, tying Bronson Koenig (vs. Michigan State in 2015) for the most by a UW player in a Big Ten tournament game. … Micah Potter scored 23 points in each of the regular-season games against Iowa.

