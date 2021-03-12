YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW and Iowa haven’t meet in the Big Ten tournament since 2005, when Alando Tucker (right) banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Badgers to a 59-56 win over the Hawkeyes in a semifinal. … D'Mitrik Trice matched his career high with nine assists against Penn State, tying Bronson Koenig (vs. Michigan State in 2015) for the most by a UW player in a Big Ten tournament game. … Micah Potter scored 23 points in each of the regular-season games against Iowa.
