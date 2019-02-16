Nate Reuvers

Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers had career highs in points (22) and rebounds (10) in the Badgers' win over the Illinois Fighting Illini on Jan. 23 in Champaign, Ill. 

Nate Reuvers posted career highs with 22 points and 10 rebounds in UW’s 72-60 win at Illinois on Jan. 23. … Khalil Iverson scored a season-high 12 points in the first meeting with Illinois, the third time in his career he’s reached double figures against the Illini. … With 20 points against Michigan State, Ethan Happ became the fourth player in Big Ten history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in his career. He joined Purdue’s Joe Barry Carroll, Michigan State’s Greg Kelser and Ohio State’s Herb Williams.

