YOU SHOULD KNOW

Northwestern's Boo Buie

The Wildcats have lost five consecutive games since starting 3-0 in conference play. They’ve allowed 86.0 points per game during that losing streak. Still, Northwestern already has matched its Big Ten win total from last season, when it finished 3-17. … Boo Buie (above) is 0 of 15 on 2-point shots over the past four games. … Chase Audige, a transfer from William & Mary, had a career-high 25 points in an 81-71 loss at Ohio State on Jan. 13. … Pete Nance had 16 points, nine rebounds and five assists in a 96-73 loss to Iowa on Sunday.

