UW is 4-3 vs. Maryland under Greg Gard, including 3-2 when the Terrapins are ranked. … Micah Potter (above), who posted career highs with 24 points and 13 rebounds in a 58-49 win at then-No. 20 Penn State, is 16 of 16 from the free throw line. … UW has four players who have recorded double-doubles this season: Potter, Brad Davison (11 points, 13 rebounds at Penn State), Nate Reuvers (14 points, 14 rebounds vs. Eastern Illinois) and Brevin Pritzl (15 points, 13 rebounds vs. Marquette).