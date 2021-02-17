YOU SHOULD KNOW

 Skip to main content
Aleem Ford - UW vs. Michigan

UW is 3-3 vs. Iowa under Greg Gard. … Aleem Ford’s 15 points in a 67-59 loss to Michigan on Sunday matched his season high. Ford (above) went 3 of 5 from 3-point range after going 2 of 10 over the previous three games. … D'Mitrik Trice is 20 of 62 from the field over the past five games, including 4 of 23 from 3-point range. … Brad Davison has reached double figures in points only once in the past seven games.

