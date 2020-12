Louisville is shooting 60% on 2-point field goal attempts. … Dre Davis scored 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the Cardinals’ 75-54 victory over Western Kentucky on Dec. 1. … David Johnson (above) is second on the team with 20 assists but is also averaging three turnovers per game. … Quinn Slazinski has gotten off to a slow start from the perimeter and is 2 of 14 from 3-point range.