YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW is 1-3 all-time vs. North Carolina. … The Badgers are 4-1 in games between No. 8 and 9 seeds in the NCAA tournament. … The only teams who played more Quad 1 games this season than UW, which went 5-10 in those matchups, were Illinois (17), Ohio State (16) and Oklahoma State (16). … The Badgers’ 11 games vs. ranked opponents during the regular season set a program record.