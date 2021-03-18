 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOU SHOULD KNOW

YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW vs. N.C. 2015 NCAA tournament

UW is 1-3 all-time vs. North Carolina. … The Badgers are 4-1 in games between No. 8 and 9 seeds in the NCAA tournament. … The only teams who played more Quad 1 games this season than UW, which went 5-10 in those matchups, were Illinois (17), Ohio State (16) and Oklahoma State (16). … The Badgers’ 11 games vs. ranked opponents during the regular season set a program record.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How many struggling Americans are spending their stimulus checks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics