Senior point guard CJ Walker (above) has missed four consecutive games with torn ligaments in his right hand. He’s averaging 8.7 points and 4.2 assists per game. His backup, Jimmy Sotos, has been out since Jan. 9 with a shoulder injury. … E.J. Liddell scored a career-high 26 points in an 87-81 win at Illinois on Jan. 16. … Justin Ahrens is shooting 50% (31 of 62) from 3-point range.