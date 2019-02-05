Jordan Murphy

Minnesota's Jordan Murphy leads the Big Ten with 11.8 rebounds per game.

Minnesota is 11-1 at home this season. Their lone defeat was an 82-67 decision against Maryland on Jan. 8. … Daniel Oturu had 19 points and nine rebounds in a 73-63 loss at Purdue on Sunday. … Jordan Murphy leads the Big Ten with 11.8 rebounds per game. He has 1,170 rebounds in his career, the second most in Big Ten history. … The Gophers are shooting 31.1 percent from 3-point range, which is last in the Big Ten.

