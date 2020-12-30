YOU SHOULD KNOW

UW has finished above Minnesota in the Big Ten standings for 22 consecutive seasons. … Trevor Anderson (above) is 8 of 9 from 3-point range this season. He went 2 of 2 vs. Maryland. … After going 2 of 6 from the free throw line vs. the Terrapins, Wahl is now shooting 56% from the line (14 of 25) on the season. … Brad Davison is 0 of 3 from the free throw line in UW’s two losses this season and 30 of 33 in its eight wins.