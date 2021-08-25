 Skip to main content
Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon
Yordanos Zelinski, sr., Oregon

WIAA D1 TrackField 05-06262021183546

Oregon’s Yordanos Zelinski takes the baton from teammate Connor Blanke during the boys 3200 meter relay event at the WIAA Division 1 state track and field championships at UW-La Crosse in La Crosse, Wis., Saturday, June 26, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Zelinski took seventh individually and tied the Oregon school record with a time of 15:57 in the spring during the state meet. During the 2021 track and field season, he placed seventh at the state meet in the 800-meter run and was part of the 4x800 meter relay team that set a school record and took sixth at the 2021 WIAA state track and field championship meet.

