YELICH WILL BE FINE

Considering all that's happened in the last year, it seems like an eternity has passed since Christian Yelich signed his nine-year, $215 million contract extension last spring.

Things haven't gone well for the new face of the franchise since that agreement. He batted a career-worst .205 with 12 home runs, 22 RBIs and a .786 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 60-game season in 2020 and has a .248 average, three home runs and a .799 OPS so far this season, which has included a lengthy stint on the injured list for back problems.

Attanasio has no doubt Yelich will return to form and he certainly isn't having any buyer's remorse over the blockbuster deal that will keep Yelich, 29, in a Brewers uniform for most of his career.

"For a lot of players, (2020) was just a year to be disconnected," Attanasio said. "Christian is a guy who plays off the fans. He loved coming here and wanted to stay with us for hopefully the rest of his career because of that so I think he was affected more than others."

Attanasio has reason for his optimism. Over his last 15 games, Yelich is batting .250 (11-for-44) but has drawn 14 walks to raise his on-base percentage to .424, and with three doubles, a triple and two home runs, has a .500 slugging percentage and .924 OPS during that stretch.