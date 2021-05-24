YELICH ON THE MEND

Christian Yelich's return to action after missing more than a month with back problems got off to a slow start. The outfielder went 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts in his first four games, including a pinch-hit appearance Saturday.

He was back in the lineup Sunday and though he added another strikeout to his total, Yelich also hit one of his hardest balls of the season — a 114.9 MPH line drive that was snared by Nick Castellanos — and picked up two hits, including his first home run of the season.

"I was just trying to hit the ball hard and trying to build off it," Yelich said.

It's only one game, but considering how bad Milwaukee's offense has been and how little Yelich has played, it's reason for optimism that the worm might finally be turning in Yelich's direction.

"We've just got to get him consistent at-bats," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "That's something he just hasn't had over the last five weeks but we're going to do it appropriately for his health, to build a base of health, but I think as we've gotten him consistent at-bats, we fully expected that he'd start swinging the bat well."