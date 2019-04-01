40 years ago, UW Hospital moved to its current home

It was 40 years ago on Monday that UW Hospital moved from its old building at 1300 University Ave. to its current facility at 600 Highland Ave. The operation was carefully choreographed and involved moving 199 patients.
Transporting patients from Wisconsin General Hospital went smoothly overall, the Wisconsin State Journal reported at the time. But one patient was left behind temporarily and the clothing of one patient and the wallet of another were lost for a short time.
"However, when one considers that the hospital took 199 patients from medical and surgical floors of one hospital, loaded them into 40-foot moving vans, moved them a mile and a quarter to another hospital, put them in new rooms and resumed their treatment without missing a beat, those potential problems weren't even minor; they were minuscule," the Wisconsin State Journal's William Wineke wrote at the time.
UW Hospital, built for $100 million, is officially known as the Clinical Science Center. It replaced the older hospital, built in about 1915. Groundbreaking took place in 1973, six years before the new hospital opened for patients.
Read the Wisconsin State Journal's coverage of the event below.