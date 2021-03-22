Yannette Figueroa Cole: I will work to make District 10 a healthy, safe community

The pandemic has also put housing security at risk for people across the district. People are struggling to meet mortgage and rent payments. We must come together to help those in dire need during this pandemic. I support the halting of evictions and an extension of the moratorium, and will collaborate with the Tenants Resource Center and the county to ensure funds are equitably distributed among our residents. We must also invest in our youth and schools, and eliminate the affordability and programming capacity barriers that impede equitable programming access.

Only when people’s basic needs are met, and when people’s well-being is secured, can we interrupt the cycle of violence. I am eager to represent our district in discussions about public safety and violence prevention. We have to invest in systems that strengthen individuals, young people, families and our community. I am looking forward to working to enact the Madison & Dane Health Violence Prevention Plan and to see it grow and develop into solutions that make us healthier and safer. A healthy community is a safe community!

The city and our district are facing many challenges and we must address them collaboratively. That is why multiple alders, community leaders, organizations such as Working Families Party, Dane Dems, Voces de la Frontera Action, AFSCME, BPSADC, Inc and many District 10 residents including state Sen. Kelda Roys and Dane County Supervisor Carousel Bayrd, have joined our campaign. I am counting on your vote and your collaboration to transform 2020 and COVID-19’s lessons into meaningful change. It is time to lead as a district! Make a plan right now to get involved and vote for Yannette by April 6!