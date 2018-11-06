NOV. 13 | CINTAS CENTER IN CINCINNATI, OHIO
COACH’S CORNER
Travis Steele takes over a Xavier program that has made it to the NCAA tournament 16 times in the past 18 seasons. Steele takes over for Chris Mack, who left for Louisville after going 215-97 in nine seasons with the Musketeers. Steele has spent the past 10 seasons at Xavier, including nine as an assistant under Mack after one serving one year as a director of basketball operations under Sean Miller. Steele is the half-brother of John Groce, who coaches at Akron and had previous stops at Ohio and Illinois.
BIG MAN ON CAMPUS
Junior guard Quentin Goodin is the leading returning scorer at 8.7 points per game. He also averaged a team-leading 4.9 assists per game last season and was the only Xavier player to start all 35 games. Goodin finished with 10 points and a career-high 12 assists in a home loss to Villanova.
SCOUTING REPORT
Xavier went 29-6 overall last season and won the Big East regular-season title with a 15-3 mark, but it must replace its top three scorers from that team: Trevon Bluiett (19.3), J.P. Macura (12.9) and Kerem Kanter (10.9). … The coaching staff is hoping for better things two players who contributed as two freshmen last season, forward Naji Marshall (7.7) and guard Paul Scruggs. … Steele added three graduate transfers to the roster: forward Ryan Welage, who averaged 18.1 points at San Jose State; center Zach Hankins, who averaged 14.9 points and 9.9 rebounds at Division II Ferris State; and guard Kyle Castlin, who averaged 10.5 points at Columbia.