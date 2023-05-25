Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Behind the tomes Spengler donated Friday afternoon are twelve years of work, involving five publishers, a number of lithographers, and one man's commitment to bearing witness for posterity at all costs.

In 1824, Thomas McKenney was appointed Head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, a role specifically created for him by then-President John Calhoun. This was McKenney's second federal appointment, having been named Superintendent of Indian Trade in 1616.

In his six years as head of the Bureau, McKenney played a key role in the forced assimilation of Native Americans, working with mission schools and supporting the Removal Program, the government's forced relocation of tribes in the East to lands West of the Mississippi River.

Throughout his federal tenure, McKenney worked to keep a historical record of the people he was helping to displace. Among the many artifacts in McKenney's archive were a series of portraits depicting Native American tribe members, most of which were created by artist Charles Bird King. These portraits later became McKenney and Hall's History of the Indian Tribes of North America.

In the Philadelphia Courier, the volumes were hailed "one of the largest and most splendid works which the literature and arts of the country have ever produced."

"A less visionary and more disciplined person would never have begun such a tremendously expensive project," it read