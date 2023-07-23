Sunshine greeted dozens of local bicyclists who left their cocoons Saturday morning to lend a hand to Madison’s butterfly population.

Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ inaugural Butterfly Bike Parade offered participants a journey with a purpose. Wheels hit the pavement at 10 a.m. on a 3½-mile route from Unity Park to the botanical gardens, with pit stops at Washington Manor Park and the Goodman Community Center, where the cyclists spread milkweed seed balls and packets along the bike path greenway.

To monarch butterflies, a species in the butterfly family Nymphalidae, the balls of seed dispersed Saturday are crucial. Apart from being the only plant monarch caterpillars eat, milkweed is also where the butterflies lay their eggs.

But climate change has devastated milkweed. Higher-than-average temperatures, droughts and severe weather have stunted their growth, making conditions less livable for the monarchs that depend on them.

These have long been concerns for staff at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and, in hosting events like the parade, their goal is to encourage people to do their part in nurturing local butterfly populations. According to program specialist Mike Gibson, that means “bike more and drive less, and also plant native plants that are host plants for these butterflies.”

A climate conference last year was the impetus for Saturday’s seeding event, in which hundreds of seed balls served as the ammunition in a war against butterfly extinction.

While monarchs are by no means extinct, their population has “dramatically” decreased, Gibson said.

Monarchs are a migratory species, typically wintering in Mexico and California. Between 2021 and 2022, the monarch population at wintering sites in Mexico dipped by 22% according to data collected by the World Wildlife Fund-Telmex Telcel Foundation Alliance and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas in Mexico.

Twenty-five years ago, monarch wintering grounds spanned 45 acres. Now, they’re down to 5½.

That is why efforts like the bike parade are vital, Gibson said.

“We’ve been concerned about butterfly populations for a while here at Olbrich,” he said. So, after attending a climate conference last year, he decided it was time to put those concerns into action.

Saturday’s event culminated in many of the participants lining up for Blooming Butterflies at the botanical gardens, an event running from July 13 to Aug. 6 in the Bolz Conservatory. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., guests can walk among up to 19 species of butterflies. Admission is $8 for ages 13 and older, $5 for kids 5 to 12, and free for those 5 and younger. The younger bicyclists in Saturday’s parade were given complimentary tickets by the botanical gardens in partnership with the Madison Public Library.

A slew of other butterfly-related events are in the works at the botanical gardens, including a Butterfly Action Day set for July 28, when members of local organizations will gather with the community to highlight ways to help local butterfly populations through interactive displays and activities. Event information is available at the botanical gardens’ website, olbrich.org.

These types of events, said Gibson, are crucial in raising awareness for butterflies and other pollinators.

“There’s a lot more we need to be doing,” he said.