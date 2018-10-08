Sophomore | 6-1, 180
Virden, Manitoba
Age at start of season: 21.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 196 overall, of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017.
Stats: 3 goals, 22 assists, 25 points, minus-11 in 37 collegiate games played.
Scouting report: Starting college last season at age 20, Kalynuk had enough junior experience and talent to make a smooth transition to the higher level. And coaches gave him the responsibility of running the top power play. Even though UW finished in the middle of the pack in power-play percentage (18.8 percent, tied for 30th nationally), Kalynuk had a team-high 12 assists with the man advantage. His calm presence on the blue line is valuable.
Find Kalynuk on Twitter: @wkalynuk17