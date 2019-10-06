Junior
6-1, 189
Virden, Manitoba
Age at start of season: 22.
NHL: Seventh-round pick, No. 196 overall, of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2017.
Stats: 12 goals, 38 assists, 50 points in 74 career games for the Badgers.
Scouting report: A second-team All-Big Ten pick, Kalynuk became only the fourth defenseman in the last 29 seasons to lead the Badgers in shots on goal (115, 25 more than any other player), with heavy usage on the power play playing a role. A highly efficient skater who has grown in body positioning, he'll be UW's captain a year after being named its MVP.
On Twitter and Instagram: @Wkalynuk17, @kalynuk_7.