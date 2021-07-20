 Skip to main content
Wisconsin under air-quality advisory due to smoke from Canadian wildfires
Wisconsin under air-quality advisory due to smoke from Canadian wildfires

SMOKY SUNSET

Its color tinged by drifting plumes of smoke generated by wildfires in the western United States and Canada, a red-orange sun descends toward the horizon in Oconomowoc on Monday as Colin Gazdecki returns from fishing at Lac La Belle. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, which tracks wildfires throughout the U.S., there are currently 83 active large fires burning more than 1 million acres.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The entirety of Wisconsin is under an air-quality advisory because of smoke drifting down from wildfires in Canada. 

The advisory, which the National Weather Service issued Tuesday afternoon, is in effect until 12 a.m. Wednesday. The particle pollution may result in the air quality being unhealthy for sensitive groups until the advisory expires. 

Sensitive groups include children, the elderly, people with respiratory and cardiac problems, and anyone engaging in strenuous outdoor activities for long periods of time, according to the weather service. 

The smoke is affecting all 72 Wisconsin counties, the weather service said. 

In Madison, patchy smoke was expected before 9 p.m. and then again after midnight Wednesday. 

The smoke was expected to start decreasing Tuesday night into Wednesday as a cold front starts to make its way through the state. 

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, which tracks wildfires throughout the U.S., there are currently 83 active large fires burning more than 1 million acres.

Tags

Local Weather

