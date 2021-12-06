Watch now: Mount Horeb exhibit helps tell the story of Wisconsin agriculture

One of the paintings shows farmers in the 1960s taking a break from chores as they have lunch, their table a wooden hay wagon. Another painting illustrates planting season, while two others are views from inside a farmhouse and provide a peek at the discussions that occur around a kitchen table.

“These pictures are related to what happened to me,” Eames said last week as we stood before his work he creates from memory. “That’s how I put them together, because they are a part of me.”

Eames, who has a studio in Barneveld, describes himself as a “contemporary expressionist with a regionalist theme,” but his path to oil and canvas was anything but typical while his family’s farm was among those laid waste by the farm crisis of the 1980s. Eames had also been renting farmland for himself, but after that was sold out from under him Eames transitioned to a repair and maintenance position at a farm equipment dealer.

At the same time he began sketching and drawing and was encouraged by friends to enter a UW-Extension art show intended to support cultural activity in isolated, rural areas. After winning an award at the show he took a drawing class at UW-Madison, which later led him to a degree, glass and print-making and graduate coursework at Louisiana State University.