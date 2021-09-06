Watch now: 'Garbage man' cleans his Madison neighborhood one cigarette butt at a time

Al Krieger has an eye for garbage.
Every day, Krieger, armed with gloves, a bucket and a long metal grabber — what he calls his “weapons” — embarks on a 2-mile circuit around his Far East Side neighborhood collecting trash.
It all started last summer when Krieger noticed plastic bags and paper littering the side of the road on the way to buy groceries. Krieger would stop for just 10 or 20 minutes, but after a few months, his wife began asking why his shopping trips were taking so long.
Once Krieger came clean, his trips became longer and more “thorough.” He traded in his trash bag for a plastic bucket he could empty along his route, and got to work.
“It all started because I didn’t like looking at it,” said Krieger, who has lived in the Heritage Heights neighborhood with his wife, Suzanne, for 30 years. “I’m volunteering, trying to make my area look nice ... down to the last cigarette butt.”
In 2020, the Madison Streets Division alone collected 46 tons of trash. Streets spokesperson Bryan Johnson said some larger condos and apartment complexes use private trash collectors, meaning that number is just a floor for the amount of trash Madison generates. In Madison, individuals can be fined up to $500 for littering. The city has also been trying to reduce waste at the source, urging residents to try and cut the trash they produce by one pound each week.
While a recent report from Keep American Beautiful estimated roadside litter has decreased by 54% since 2009, Krieger said it just takes a few tossed McDonald’s bags and flicked cigarette butts to dirty a street.
“If everybody (littered), my God, you wouldn’t even be able to drive through here,” Krieger said. “It’s just a few people who are making it ugly for the people who like to see the beautiful environment we live in.”
“We grow food, pick it, process it, transport it to stores, purchase it, transport it home, store it, cook it and then toss it out? That’s just crazy.”
If he goes daily, Krieger fills up about a bucket a trip. In the winter, when he makes the trek just twice a week, he finds himself filling and emptying three to four buckets throughout each walk. Krieger has a vacation planned and is “afraid” to to see the trash that will pile up while he is away.
Sometimes after clearing an area, Krieger will notice fresh litter on his loop home. Seeing how quickly the streets return to their “normal” state can be “frustrating,” Krieger said.
After retiring from his 40-year career as a machine operator for Gardner Bakery about 10 years ago, Krieger, 72, filled his days with card games and visits with friends. After adding garbage collection to his hobbies, Krieger can’t go anywhere without stopping for litter. He even keeps a backup trash grabber in his car at all times, what he calls his “gun.”
“In some ways I’m sorry I started, but then I’m thinking, ‘Just stop. Could you live with it?’” The answer, Krieger said, is always no.
One of Krieger’s neighbors, Lisa Taylor, also collects garbage. She noticed Krieger out one day and told him, “You’re not alone,” waving her trash grabber as proof. Taylor said Krieger goes out “religiously,” even on the hottest of summer days.
At first, Krieger’s wife and two children were skeptical of his new pastime. After a few months they began to notice the positive impact Krieger had on the neighborhood. Now his wife jokingly calls him “the garbage man.” When his son sees the nearby roundabout is trash-free, he knows his father has been there.
Krieger’s daughter still thinks he should get paid for his work. So far his only reward has been a dollar he found and the occasional “thank you” shouted from a car window.
If he spots trash poking through the grass, Krieger will dart across the street to grab it. But mostly he sticks to beautifying the 2 miles around his home in the hopes that, one day, the trash will stop piling up.
“This is an extension of my home. This is almost like my lawn,” Krieger said, gesturing to the now garbage-free stretch of road before him. “It only takes a few seconds to pick (litter) up, and if everybody thought like that, it would be clean.”
50 years of recycling in Madison
It’s been half a century since the city of Madison launched its curbside recycling program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation. A lot has changed since the early days, when residents were encouraged to bundle their newspapers with twine, but the city continues looking for ways to save landfill space and find new markets for waste material.