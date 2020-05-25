Post office murals that help tell the history of Wisconsin now have their own book

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

EDGERTON — This is where reminders of this city’s tobacco past are preserved with faded lettering on exterior brick walls.

The T.W. Dickinson & Sons building stands out on the corner of West Fulton Street and Highway 51. A few hundred feet away, a warehouse towers above South Main Street with wording that eulogizes the Wisconsin Leaf Division. Other former tobacco warehouses in this city of 5,620 souls have been converted to apartments, but the majority have vanished along with most of the area’s tobacco fields.

A 79-year-old mural in the Edgerton post office, however, offers up in vibrant color the story of tobacco for all to see.

“We’ve had people come in and take pictures of it, but a lot of people probably don’t even notice it,” said Jon Buchholz, Edgerton’s postmaster for the past six years. “It shows Edgerton’s farming culture. Family and farming. That’s what it’s all about.”

Painted by Vladimir Rousseff, who emigrated from Bulgaria in 1911 and studied at the Art Institute of Chicago, the 13-foot-long, 4-foot-high mural zeros in on the tobacco harvest and the celebration of its bounty that for generations was a way of life in this northeastern corner of Rock County.