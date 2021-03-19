Madison woman gains national attention for returning library book after 63 years

Others had fines waived, but still had lost/damaged charges on their records that were over $20, so they will continue to be blocked from checking out until the damaged/lost charges are paid.

Elias said the library forgave $282,084 in fines. “Library fines, or the fear of incurring library fines, was a deterrent to library use for some people and we are happy to remove one more barrier from using the public library,” she said.

For the most part, Elias said, library users still turn in their books on time. The library offers email reminders when library items are due in two days. Customers have the option to turn those on or off, she said, but many customers use them.

The percentage of those who are late with returns varies day by day and is not tracked daily. Elias said that a snapshot from 2019 that the library used to present to the library board showed that of 151,433 registered library card holders, 47,780 (32%) had fines and 9,829 (6.5%) were blocked.

She said blocks were higher in libraries serving low-income neighborhoods. “By the time we actually started clearing fines, those numbers had dropped, in part due to waiving fines due to COVID for many months.”